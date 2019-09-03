August 2019 was so far the weakest month in terms of nhe umber of subsidy applications for the Tesla Model 3 to the German government.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), during the first eight months of this year, 6,043 subsidy applications were sent, which means only 559 in August.

Jan: 911

Feb: 835

Mar: 811

Apr: 735

May: 664

June: 795

July: 733

August: 559

Total: 6,043

The infographic below shows the downward trend of new applications, which on one hand is understandable as new products typically note a demand surge in the beginning, but also worrying on the other hand.

As Germany has become the biggest plug-in electric market in Europe, it's especially important for Tesla to maintain a high position. In the first 7-months, Germany was responsible for 14.3% of new Model 3 registrations in Western Europe.

German incentive stats reveal to us also the unique cross-section of the orders (subsidy applications), which 68.8% turn out to be Long Range All-Wheel Drive (one of the best value propositions in the Tesla lineup).