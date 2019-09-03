The number of subsidy applications for the Tesla Model 3 is decreasing. In August it was 559.

August 2019 was so far the weakest month in terms of nhe umber of subsidy applications for the Tesla Model 3 to the German government.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), during the first eight months of this year, 6,043 subsidy applications were sent, which means only 559 in August.

  • Jan: 911
  • Feb: 835
  • Mar: 811
  • Apr: 735
  • May: 664
  • June: 795
  • July: 733
  • August: 559
  • Total: 6,043

The infographic below shows the downward trend of new applications, which on one hand is understandable as new products typically note a demand surge in the beginning, but also worrying on the other hand.

As Germany has become the biggest plug-in electric market in Europe, it's especially important for Tesla to maintain a high position. In the first 7-months, Germany was responsible for 14.3% of new Model 3 registrations in Western Europe.

 

German incentive stats reveal to us also the unique cross-section of the orders (subsidy applications), which 68.8% turn out to be Long Range All-Wheel Drive (one of the best value propositions in the Tesla lineup).