Tesla officially started deliveries of the Model 3 in Australia and it seems that Standard Range Plus cars are in the first batch, while in other markets it usually always started with Long Range versions.

With warm reviews, already about 30 Supercharging stations (and new investments in ultra-fast charging infrastructure by 3rd party operators), the Model 3 might spark the Australian EV market.

In a most recent tweet, Tesla called itself the kangaroo of the automotive world:

It might not be a bad idea to deliver Model 3 with a small Model 3 inside the frunk as one of the enthusiasts shows here:

Here is also a delivery experience walkthrough:

