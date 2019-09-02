Anyone that reads InsideEVs regularly knows Nico Rosberg is having fun big-time after his retirement from F1. He gets to drive interesting cars and tell people on his YouTube channel about them with the authority only a former F1 champion could have. This is why you have to stop and listen to what he has to say about the Tesla Track Mode.

Rosberg took a bunch of Tesla cars to the Paul Ricard track in France and put them to work there with and without Track Mode. You will have to watch the video to see the time differences. They may seem small but are not when it relates to racing and winning races.

If you think this is all this video has to offer, check again. The former F1 champion also races the fastest of his crew members in a Tesla Model 3 duel and puts the Model S 0-to-100 km/h (0-to-62mph) time to the test. Surely worth watching and commenting below.

Video Description via Nico Rosberg on YouTube: