Here is a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as of the August 30, combined with previously seen images and a short video from the assembly line.

Tesla makes steady progress with the plant, which is already able to assemble the pre-production base versions of the Model 3 (first was already displayed several days ago). It's anticipated that within a few months, the plant will produce first customers cars. Some believe that it might happen at the end of September.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Aug 30 2019）Inside Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K Gigafactory 3 internal photos and videos out, you can see that the model 3 manufacturing machine is basically installed, debugging work has begun, Q3's first Tesla model 3 offline has been confirmed. It is reported that the first batch of Chinese subscribers will deliver Tesla model 3 as soon as possible in October.



