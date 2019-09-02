Tesla is on the final straight to start series-production of the Model 3 in China.
Here is a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as of the August 30, combined with previously seen images and a short video from the assembly line.
Tesla makes steady progress with the plant, which is already able to assemble the pre-production base versions of the Model 3 (first was already displayed several days ago). It's anticipated that within a few months, the plant will produce first customers cars. Some believe that it might happen at the end of September.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Aug 30 2019）Inside Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
Gigafactory 3 internal photos and videos out, you can see that the model 3 manufacturing machine is basically installed, debugging work has begun, Q3's first Tesla model 3 offline has been confirmed. It is reported that the first batch of Chinese subscribers will deliver Tesla model 3 as soon as possible in October.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future