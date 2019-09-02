Hide press release Show press release

VOLVO EXTENDS S60 RANGE WITH PLUG-IN HYBRID POWERTRAIN AND NEW TRIM LEVELS

Volvo’s premium mid-size S60 saloon now features eagerly awaited 390hp T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, available exclusively in R-Design Plus trim

Existing T5 petrol engine now available in new R-Design Plus and Inscription Plus trim levels

Inscription Plus features modern Swedish luxury, with premium materials including Nappa leather upholstery for the heated and cooled seats, and Driftwood interior inlays

R-Design Plus focuses on dynamic style and cutting-edge technology, with high-gloss black exterior trim, sports seats, steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles and a head-up display

T5 R-Design Plus versions also get lower, stiffer suspension settings

T8 Twin Engine R-Design Plus and T5 Inscription Plus versions get more comfort-oriented suspension

Standard equipment includes touchscreen and voice-activated control system, adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, hands-free boot opening, sat-nav and Volvo’s City Safety autonomous emergency braking system

S60 priced from £37,935 on the road (T5 R-­Design Plus), while company car tax costs are from only £212 a month

T5 R-Design Plus available from £299 a month on PCH finance

T8 Twin Engine versions start at £49,805 on the road

Full details of 405hp S60 T8 Polestar Engineered variant to be announced shortly

Volvo has extended its S60 range – the third generation of the firm’s premium mid-size saloon – to incorporate further powertrain choices and equipment grades, including an all­-wheel­-drive petrol­-electric hybrid and a trim level that focuses on luxury and craftmanship.

Electrifying hybrid powertrain

The existing T5 turbocharged 250hp petrol unit has been joined by an all-wheel-drive T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 303hp petrol engine with an 87hp electric motor for a total output of 390hp. Performance is suitably electrifying, with 0-62mph in just 4.6 seconds.

The T8 Twin Engine’s 11.8kWh battery provides an electric-only range of up to 36 miles, with CO 2 emissions from just 39g/km. Fuel economy (on the WLTP combined cycle) is up to 176.5mpg.

Like the T5, the T8 Twin Engine uses a Volvo Drive-E petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Dynamic or new luxurious trim levels

The R-Design Edition launch trim has been replaced by R-Design Plus and is joined by the new Inscription Plus variant.

R-Design Plus is designed to provide a more focused driving experience, thanks to (on T5 versions) stiffer springs, faster-responding monotube dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and a 12mm lower ride height (petrol-electric hybrid R-Design Plus variants come with the standard suspension settings). Other R-Design Plus highlights include a head-up display, gearshift paddles, high­gloss black exterior trim elements, a choice of 18­, 19­ or 20-inch alloy wheels, Metal Mesh aluminium interior inlays and part-leather sports seats.

Inscription Plus trim is for those who appreciate their high-end luxuries. The exterior features chrome trim along with a different design of alloy wheels, projecting exclusivity and refined Scandinavian style. Inside, fine Nappa full-leather upholstery and beautifully crafted details such as the Driftwood décor inlays reward the senses. Inscription Plus versions also benefit from cooled seats, on top of the heated seats of other S60s.

Suspension tailored to your preference

The S60 can now be fitted with adaptive dampers. This system allows you to select the firmness of the suspension to tailor the car’s dynamics to the road surface or your personal preference. Known as Active Four-C Chassis, the adaptive dampers are optional on T5 R-Design Plus and Inscription Plus versions and are controlled via the S60’s standard Drive Mode settings, which also alter the responses of the engine, automatic gearbox, steering, brakes and climate control system.

S60 in context

The S60 brings all the dynamic ability, ground-breaking technology and striking Scandinavian design from the company’s latest models to the premium mid-size saloon segment. It is built at Volvo’s new Charleston plant in South Carolina, USA, on Volvo’s SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform, which also underpins the award-winning S90, V60, V90, XC60 and XC90. It is the first modern Volvo to be sold without a diesel engine, signalling the company’s industry-leading commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine. As you’d expect from a Volvo, it also offers cutting-edge collision-avoidance and occupant-protection technology.

Commenting on the S60 range expansion, Matt Galvin, Sales Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “The S60’s spring launch couldn’t have gone better. The high-specification R-Design Edition variants were extremely well received by both customers and retailers. Now, with R-Design Plus and Inscription Plus, we can offer the choice of a more focused driving experience or something more luxurious – qualities that resonate strongly with private owners and business users in the premium mid-size saloon market.

“Add the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid T8 Twin Engine to the mix and we’re sure the extended S60 range will make a significant contribution to Volvo Car UK’s continued sales success.”

Prices

The expanded S60 range is available to buy now, priced from £37,935 on the road for the T5 R­Design Plus. Company car tax costs are from just £212 a month for a 20% taxpayer for the same version, while PCH finance payments are from £299 a month (based on an initial rental of £5,062, an 18-month contract and 10,000 miles per annum; excess mileage charges apply).

The T8 Twin Engine R-Design Plus is £49,805 on the road, while its tax-efficient petrol-electric drivetrain means a 40% taxpayer would pay just £265 in company car tax a month.

The S60 range will soon be joined by a 405hp T8 Polestar Engineered version, full details of which will be announced shortly.

For more information on the Volvo S60, and to use the new online configurator, please go to https://www.volvocars.com/uk/car-configurator/saloon/s60

S60 Power (hp) Torque (Nm) Combined fuel

economy

(up to) CO 2 emissions

(from) BIK 2019-20

(%) On-the-road

price T5 R-Design Plus 250 350 39.8mpg 149g/km 34 £37,935 T5 Inscription Plus 250 350 39.8mpg 149g/km 34 £38,835 T8 R-Design Plus 303+87 400+240 176.5mpg 39g/km 16 £49,805

Specification highlights

All S60s:

Sensus touchscreen and voice-activated control system

Adaptive LED headlights

Front and rear parking sensors

Hands-free boot opening

Satellite-navigation

Two-zone climate control with CleanZone air-quality system

Heated front seats

Volvo On Call connected services platform

Eight-speed automatic gearbox

R-Design Plus:

Contour sports seats with Nappa leather/textile upholstery

Head-up display in windscreen

High-gloss black exterior trim details

Metal Mesh interior inlays

Leather sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles

Lowered sports chassis (T5 versions)

Dynamic chassis (T8 Twin Engine versions)

Inscription Plus:

Nappa soft leather upholstery

Cooled front seats

Power passenger seat with memory setting

Chrome exterior trim details

Driftwood interior inlays

Dynamic chassis