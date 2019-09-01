We can definitely say we enjoy and appreciate Brian Jenkins' (i1Tesla) Tesla coverage on YouTube. He's laid back and very down to earth. In addition, Jenkins provides some unique tests and does a solid job of attending and covering the various Tesla meetups around the country.

At this recent Midwest Gathering Tesla event, a large group of owners enjoy the opportunity to take their Teslas out on the track. Some are all about racing, while others take the opportunity to do some leisurely runs or test out some theories.

Jenkins meets popular Tesla YouTuber Andy Slye. They provide some discussion about Tesla vehicles' track performance in general. More interestingly, how does the Model 3 perform at the track in comparison to its faster, more expensive flagship siblings — the Model S and Model X?

We already know that the Model 3 features Track Mode. In addition, it has been proven to have solid endurance. Check out the video to learn more. Then, leave us a comment below.

