According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the U.S. employment in the motor vehicles and component parts sector increased in 2018 by 3% to over 2.4 million.

The chart with employment by fuel type reveals that jobs related directly to plug-ins amounted to 121,000 (up 26% year-over-year), which is more than the 110,000 for hybrids, which grew by 10%.

The PHEV and BEV categories are also the quickest growing ones, which should be a clear indicator where to go looking for job opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Motor Vehicles and Component Parts Employment in 2018:

ICE (gasoline, diesel): 2,001,000 (up 1.4%)

HEV: 110,000 (up 10%)

BEV: 68,000 (up 21%)

PHEV: 53,000 (up 32%)

Natural gas: 13,000 (up 8.3%)

FCV: 10,000 (down 9.1%)

Other 178,000 (up 8.5%)

By the way, hydrogen fuel cell category is surprisingly big compared to sales and also the only one that shrunk.

Motor Vehicles and Components Parts Sector Employment by Fuel Type, 2017-2018

"Motor Vehicles and Component Parts employers are defined as any firms that contribute to the manufacture, wholesale distribution, transport, and repair and maintenance of gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric, natural gas, hydrogen and fuel cell, or other vehicle technologies. The "Gasoline and Diesel Motor Vehicles" category excludes freight transport. The "Other" category includes employment which cannot be classified to one particular fuel type. Employment at motor vehicle dealerships, retailers, and vehicle transporters is excluded."

Source: National Association of State Energy Officials and Energy Futures Initiative, The 2019 U.S. Energy and Employment Report, 2019.

Source: energy.gov