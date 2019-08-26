There is an assembly line already installed, although the section is not yet complete.

After months of seeing only exterior footage of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, the most recent leaked photos and short video reveal the interior of one of the sections of the plant.

As we can see, there are two Tesla Model 3 in an early stage of production on the line. There is also a lot of equipment already installed with a lot of space around, but overall still many things need to be done, including the floor.

We assume that Tesla is now in a process of trial production and training of employees. It's expected that the real low-volume production will start in a few months.

 

Source: Kelvin Yang, Ray4TeslaBattery King _ (电池王_) via Teslarati