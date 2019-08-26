Tesla advances in construction work around the main production building.
The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, recorded on August 23, reveals that the site is very busy around the main building as construction on auxiliary objects progress.
For sure there is a lot going on inside the plant. Unofficial media reports say that Tesla selected LG Chem as the non-exclusive battery cell supplier for the Model 3, which will be produced at the GF3.
We assume that work around the plant will continue at least through the end of September.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Aug 23 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
The construction of the gigafactory 3 entered the final stage and seemed to be more busy than ever. Roads and auxiliary buildings are fully operational.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future