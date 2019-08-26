The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, recorded on August 23, reveals that the site is very busy around the main building as construction on auxiliary objects progress.

For sure there is a lot going on inside the plant. Unofficial media reports say that Tesla selected LG Chem as the non-exclusive battery cell supplier for the Model 3, which will be produced at the GF3.

We assume that work around the plant will continue at least through the end of September.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Aug 23 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K The construction of the gigafactory 3 entered the final stage and seemed to be more busy than ever. Roads and auxiliary buildings are fully operational.

