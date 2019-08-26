Adamas Intelligence, in its latest blog post, specified that 91% of passenger xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) battery deployment in June 2019 fell on BEVs.

Taking into consideration that the total for all xEV was 11.25 GWh, the 91% is about 10.2 GWh.

Interestingly, that leaves just 1 GWh (9%) for all the hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Many of the hybrids still use NiMH batteries, which leads us to a further conclusion that the lithium-ion market for HEV/PHEV is pretty tiny.

A year ago in June, the share of battery deployment for BEVs was 84%. The explanation is pretty simple - BEV sales grew faster than PHEV/HEV and average battery capacity grew significantly.