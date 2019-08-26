More than 10 GWh went to BEVs and just 1 GWh for HEVs and PHEVs.
Adamas Intelligence, in its latest blog post, specified that 91% of passenger xEV (BEV/PHEV/HEV) battery deployment in June 2019 fell on BEVs.
Taking into consideration that the total for all xEV was 11.25 GWh, the 91% is about 10.2 GWh.
Interestingly, that leaves just 1 GWh (9%) for all the hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Many of the hybrids still use NiMH batteries, which leads us to a further conclusion that the lithium-ion market for HEV/PHEV is pretty tiny.
A year ago in June, the share of battery deployment for BEVs was 84%. The explanation is pretty simple - BEV sales grew faster than PHEV/HEV and average battery capacity grew significantly.
"There are two causes for the increase in capacity deployed by BEVs relative to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (“PHEVs”) and hybrid electric vehicle (“HEVs”).
Firstly, in June 2019 sales of BEVs made up a greater share of overall EV sales than they did the same month the year prior as the sales growth of BEVs over the same period outpaced that of PHEVs and HEVs.
Secondly, in June 2019 sales of long-range BEVs with high capacity batteries (such as the Tesla Model 3, BYD e5, Dongfeng Fengshen E70 and Geely Emgrand) made up a greater share of total BEV sales than they did in June 2018."
Source: Adamas Intelligence