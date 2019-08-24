Plug-in electric car sales in Ireland increased in July by 89% to 990, which allowed a market share of 4%.

The total volume after seven months increased to 3,794 at an average market share of 3.6%.

Interesting is that the Nissan LEAF, about which we didn't hear much lately, is still the top-selling model in Ireland. A rare sight this year in Europe.

The Japanese manufacturer managed to sell 293 in July and 947 YTD, which is better than Hyundai Kona Electric at 169 and 908 YTD. LEAF's leadership was possible reportedly thanks to the recent volume deliveries of the 62 kWh e+ version.

Tesla Model 3 is not yet listed in the top 20, which must mean that volume deliveries didn't start yet.

Plug-in electric car sales in Ireland - July 2019

Source: EV Sales Blog