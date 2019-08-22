Hyundai released today an image of a new all-electric concept 『45』 (announced earlier this month), which will be unveiled on September 10 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

The South Korean manufacturer said that this new concept hints at the future of Hyundai Motor’s EV design.

"Inspired by looking back at the brand’s first model in the 1970s, the 『45』 fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design. The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions."

Additionally, we found an animated gif (4.7 MB), which shows a rear LED light bar, which can be seen here.