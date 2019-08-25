According to Green Car Reports' unofficial sources at Volkswagen, the company intends to unveil at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November another ID. concept.

The important thing is that it will be a production-bound concept, just like the ID., ID. CROZZ, ID. BUZZ, ID. VIZZION and ID. ROOMZZ.

Volkswagen I.D. family of concepts:

ID. (hatchback)

ID. CROZZ (SUV & Coupe)

ID. BUZZ (and ID. BUZZ CARGO

ID. VIZZION

ID. BUGGY

ID. R

ID. ROOMZZ

As there are no details, the only thing that comes to mind is a small, affordable subcompact crossover, based on the new, smaller version of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB).

"With a production version of the ID Crozz already confirmed for U.S. arrival in the second half of 2020, and the production (sans camo) version of the ID 3 bound for the Frankfurt motor show in September, Volkswagen could be waiting until the LA show to preview (in concept) the ID 2, a small, affordable urban crossover."

Source: Green Car Reports