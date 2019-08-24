According to an article in German Handelsblatt, the EnBW (Energie Baden-Württemberg AG) electric utility company in gearing up for a serious EV tender.

The plan is to order some 14,000 all-electric cars for employees, starting from May 2020.

There are no details about the project (especially the car models and timeframe), but it would be clearly the biggest fleet order in Germany.

Taking into consideration that during the past 12-months total passenger BEV sales amounted in Germany to around 53,000, EnBW might bump the stats noticeably.

Just imagine if more fleets switch to electric cars in the coming years.

Source: Handelsblatt