In the most recent episode of Fully Charged, Robert Llewellyn visited a residential street in Oxford to find out whether there are alternative ideas for on-street charging.

British start-up Urban Electric Networks demonstrated a pop-up charging point (7 kW AC), which normally is hidden in the ground and comes out of the ground only when needed.

While the retracting pile minimizes the impact on the urban environment, we guess there are also drawbacks like the necessity to use your own charging cable from the trunk (it will get dirty after some time) and maybe also the cost (compared to the same charging point without the drive).

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Electric Vehicle Charging Technology: Urban Electric - Pop-Up Charger | Fully Charged A common issue for people wanting to use electric vehicles is that many households don't have off-street parking to allow for EV charging. Which begs the question "How to charge an EV on street?" Robert Llewellyn visits a residential street in Oxford to see what Urban Electric are doing to answer this with their ingenious and unobtrusive electric vehicle charging street furniture.... pop-up chargers no less! They are launching a network of these pop-up charging hubs in a "living laboratory" trial scheme on this suburban street. These Urban Electric chargers can provide electricity at 7kW which whilst not rapid charging, is more than enough for most destination and overnight charging. Robert went to take a look and charge up his EV on what turned out to be one of the hottest days ever recorded in the UK (hence some technical issues with the sound recording equipment, apologies for the occasional drop out of the audio).

Urban Electric Networks is seeking for investors through crowdcube and according to the project's website, already is funded to 72%.