The new Tesla Roadster will arrive in a couple of years (we tend to think it will be a bit delayed in its arrival so that the Tesla truck gets higher priority), but ahead of that, we feature this super slick new spec ad for the world's quickest car (with space boosters too).

When first revealed, Tesla released these specs on the new Roadster:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed

620 miles of highway range

Now those are truly some out-of-this-world specs

Check out this new spec ad for the upcoming Tesla Roadster. We find it to be rather impressive and very well done.

Video description via Billy Crammer on YouTube:

This is a spec ad for the upcoming Tesla model Roadster 2.0. This is a conceptual ad created for fun. No monetary value was gained from the video. Copyright Disclaimer: This video is protected under fair use, due to the fact that it conceptualizes a non-existing product. The video compiles of clips from existing productions to create a new vision and new meaning for a product. The video displays visual commentary on how something could look.

And for your viewing pleasure, we've attached this older video of the Roadster's absolutely insane acceleration and a Roadster image gallery below:

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Roadster