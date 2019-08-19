Porsche relentlessly tests its fleet of Taycan prototypes and here we collected a few of the latest videos from Germany.

The first three spy shoots of Taycan in camouflage are from DrGumoLunatic, recorded in a district of Stuttgart.

We are now just about two weeks away from the unveiling of the final production version on September 4.

'

'

The last video is from the walkoARTvideos, who spotted a Taycan prototype on the Autobahn.

'

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport

6 Photos

Hat Tip To Toldi!!!