Just weeks ahead of the unveiling, Porsche is still testing the Taycan on the roads.

Porsche relentlessly tests its fleet of Taycan prototypes and here we collected a few of the latest videos from Germany.

The first three spy shoots of Taycan in camouflage are from DrGumoLunatic, recorded in a district of Stuttgart.

We are now just about two weeks away from the unveiling of the final production version on September 4.

The last video is from the walkoARTvideos, who spotted a Taycan prototype on the Autobahn.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport

2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport
6 Photos
2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport 2020 Porsche Taycan at Lahr Airport

Hat Tip To Toldi!!!