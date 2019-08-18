Volkswagen picked up a racing drone as a contender for the ID.R - "There is a challenge in the air."

Volkswagen continues exploring its highly successful ID. R electric racing car in a marketing campaign, ahead of ID.3 market launch.

The latest promotional spot is about racing against a race drone in a factory - more of a video clip than actual racing to be honest, but it's still quite entertaining to watch.

Volkswagen I.D. R news

volkswagen id r nurburgring more than 1 kwh km Volkswagen I.D. R At The Nürburgring Used More Than 1 kWh/km
fully charged record breaking vw id r goodwood Fully Charged Presents Record-Breaking VW I.D. R At Goodwood
"From Pikes Peak to the Nürburgring and Goodwood, Volkswagen’s electric ID. R race car has set records around the world, showing how electric power can transform vehicle performance. Its latest challenge isn’t a famous track, but another type of breakthrough technology – a racing drone.

Launched earlier this decade, drone racing now sports thousands of players worldwide and several professional leagues. All feature tiny, remote-controlled aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 85 mph or more through wild obstacle courses. For this video, a racing drone took on the ID. R through a twisty course set up inside a Volkswagen factory. Take a look at what happens when two pieces of the future come together.

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
  • two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
  • AWD
  • battery capacity "over 40 kWh"
  • curb weight 1,100 kg