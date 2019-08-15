According to some reports from South Korea, the newly launched Tesla Model 3 attracts huge interest among potential customers. Twitter user Tae Koan, Ko posted photos of long queues to the stores.

In part, it might be related to the novelty of the new car and, in general, the fame of the Tesla brand, but the other major factor is subsidies that reportedly effectively decrease the price to below the equivalent of $27,000.

At that point, Tesla is catching onto the more mainstream segment, which combined with Tesla performance and the lower cost of driving (comparing electricity and fuel), might work quite well.

Here is a quick look at one of the stores:

Source: Teslarati