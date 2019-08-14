If you’re in South Florida and you want to give your Tesla a truly distinctive look, sooner or later you’ll probably find your way to Mike “Mojo” Mogilewski’s Signature Custom Wraps & Coatings. Mojo recently celebrated his birthday at the company's new location. In turn, Tesla owners flocked from far and wide to show off their favorite ride.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Posted by Casey Murphy. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Step inside Signature's shop (Photo: Casey Murphy, EVANNEX)

Although it rained, the weather didn't stop Model S, 3, and X owners from swinging by to check out all the Tesla eye candy. Inside Signature's shop, Mojo's Model S and Model X were both on display along with a pair of heavily modded Model 3 sedans on air suspension— including one from the amazing @jenamayesing. Moving outside, despite the rainy conditions, Teslas lined the parking lot on both sides of the shop. One could find everything ranging from fully wrapped and restyled Model S's to bone stock Model 3's.

As the weather cleared up, guests (including YouTube influencer TesLatino) gathered in the parking lot to enjoy food, drinks, and discuss their cars. A drone took flight as some party-goers moved their cars to where a makeshift music video was being filmed. The sky turned bright orange as the post-rain sunset created a stunning backdrop contrasting with the wet black pavement. Hopefully, these photos will give you a sense of the party's overall vibe...

INSIDE THE SHOP

OUTSIDE IN THE PARKING LOT

AT SUNSET, FIRE IN THE SKY

===

Words and photos: Casey Murphy, EVANNEX; Event: Signature Custom Wraps & Coatings

InsideEVs Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.