The all-new Opel Corsa-e (also to be sold as the Vauxhall Corsa-e in the UK) is a derivative of the Peugeot e-208 and is scheduled for customer deliveries in Spring 2020.

Here we attached one of the most informative static overviews of the exterior and interior of the Corsa-e that we found so far, provided by Autogefühl. Moreover, there is also a comparison with the new ICE version.

Only time will tell how well the Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208 will cope on the market. The specs, with a 50 kWh battery and a 100 kW electric motor, seem decent, but the price tag of €29,900 before incentives (for the Corsa-e in Germany) might be still too high on the highly competitive market.

Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e specs:

50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)

(battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity) about 330 km (205 miles) of preliminary WLTP range

100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

electric motor 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds

on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)

single-phase or three-phase (5 hours recharge) 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW

Gallery: Opel Corsa-e

16 Photos

Gallery: Opel Corsa-e presentation