Today we already saw the Tesla Gigafactory 3 video report, but it was dated August 8. This new video is from 烏瓦, who checked the site after the Lichma typhoon which hit the Shanghai area on August 10.

As it turns out, the Gigafactory 3 was affected by the typhoon, but it's hard to judge how much it was damaged even from this drone video. For sure there might be minor damages and scattered equipment around the main building. The plant wasn't flooded.

The biggest thing that can be noted is the wall around the factory that was literally destroyed.

It's hard to say whether there will be any delays with the construction - maybe a few days to sort out things.

If you like video reports like this, we just noticed that the author is now looking for support.