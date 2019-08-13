In July, global sales of plug-in electric cars by the BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) continued to decrease.

With 10,069 deliveries, sales are 5.4% lower than a year ago, which drags down also the year-to-date result by 2.3% to 69,670.

The positive is that even awaiting for new/refreshed models, plug-ins account for around 5.5% of BMW/MINI sales globally.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – July 2019

This time BMW didn't reveal too many highlights, besides that the BMW i3 grew at 12.6% year-over-year to 2,961.