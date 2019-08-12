Typhoon season in the Shanghai area recently started, but the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is at the finish of external construction of the main building.

The latest video shows also interesting triangular windows on one of the sides. It all looks pretty cool. Hopefully, the weather will not slow down the works.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Aug 08 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K Shanghai has entered the typhoon season, and it is rare to have good weather. Fortunately, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 has completed external construction. This week, the triangular door (or the floor-to-ceiling window) added to the south of the Gigafactory is very special.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: