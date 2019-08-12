A quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai ensures that work continues.
Typhoon season in the Shanghai area recently started, but the Tesla Gigafactory 3 is at the finish of external construction of the main building.
The latest video shows also interesting triangular windows on one of the sides. It all looks pretty cool. Hopefully, the weather will not slow down the works.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Aug 08 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K
Shanghai has entered the typhoon season, and it is rare to have good weather. Fortunately, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 has completed external construction. This week, the triangular door (or the floor-to-ceiling window) added to the south of the Gigafactory is very special.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future