Nissan is still unable to increase sales of LEAF in Japan. July was eight consecutive months of decline year-over-year.

In total, some 1,864 sales don't sound bad at all, although that's 9% less than a year ago, despite now customers can buy not only the 40 kWh, but also the 62 kWh version.

So far this year, Nissan sold 12,405 LEAFs in its home market, which is 25% less than in 2018 at this point.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – July 2019