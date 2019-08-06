Recently, we have received in our inbox a very interesting Twitter map that illustrates the popularity of the different Tesla models in the U.S.

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data for the month of July, "tracking the popularity of each Tesla model (over 25,000 tweets tracked)".

As it turns out, the Model 3 was on top in 25 states compared to 22 for the Model S, despite the massive difference in sales between the two.

Popularity by model:

"Also interesting is there seems to be a regional component, with the Model 3 winning both coasts, and the Model S taking the middle of the country. The upcoming Model Y was also tracked, but did not win any states."

To us, it's rather odd to see the Model X performing so poorly in this popularity contest. Additionally, we would've thought the Model 3 would take the win in over more states than it did. Is there any connection you can make between the states and their Tesla model popularity results?

The map was put together by our friends over at partcatalog.com using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.