Is the Model X capable of a nearly impossible towing demonstration?
A concept of the upcoming Ford F-150 all-electric pickup truck just made waves when it was shown towing over 1 million pounds. It's important to note that the pull was on rails, which is not representative of real-world driving. Previously, the Tesla Model X towed a Boeing jetliner down a runway.
As larger, all-electric utility vehicles begin to come to market, there are a lot of questions about their capabilities. One interesting aspect of electric powertrains is the fact that they're unaffected by elevation. Essentially, a lack of oxygen is not going to hinder a motor and battery like it does a combustion engine.
The Fast Lane Car recently traded in its Model 3 for a Model X. The publication has plans to take advantage of and test the Tesla crossover's prowess. In the first test, it sets out to tow 5,000 pounds up a 7-percent grade for 8 miles at 11,000 feet. More specifically, TFL's Model X is braving the Ike Gauntlet, which they call the "World's Toughest Towing Test."
This first video is a behind-the-scenes discussion about the test. Can the Model X pull it off? Check it out and leave us a comment below.
BEHIND THE SCENES: Will Our Tesla Model X Conquer The World's Toughest Towing Test?
( https://www.TFLcar.com ) Our new Tesla Model X prepares to take on the Ike Gauntlet, the World's Toughest Towing Test? Does it have the range to make the run towing nearly 5,000 pounds, and how will it perform on the 7 percent grade?