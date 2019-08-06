A concept of the upcoming Ford F-150 all-electric pickup truck just made waves when it was shown towing over 1 million pounds. It's important to note that the pull was on rails, which is not representative of real-world driving. Previously, the Tesla Model X towed a Boeing jetliner down a runway.

As larger, all-electric utility vehicles begin to come to market, there are a lot of questions about their capabilities. One interesting aspect of electric powertrains is the fact that they're unaffected by elevation. Essentially, a lack of oxygen is not going to hinder a motor and battery like it does a combustion engine.

The Fast Lane Car recently traded in its Model 3 for a Model X. The publication has plans to take advantage of and test the Tesla crossover's prowess. In the first test, it sets out to tow 5,000 pounds up a 7-percent grade for 8 miles at 11,000 feet. More specifically, TFL's Model X is braving the Ike Gauntlet, which they call the "World's Toughest Towing Test."

This first video is a behind-the-scenes discussion about the test. Can the Model X pull it off? Check it out and leave us a comment below.

Video Description via TFLnow on YouTube: