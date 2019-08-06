But will it be good enough to challenge high volume models like the Volkswagen ID.3?

According to a Citroën spokesperson in a recent Carscoops' article, there is a new all-electric compact hatchback model in the pipeline. However, it will not be a standalone BEV model, but a general approach with ICE/BEV powertrain options based on the e-CMP platform.

“The next Citroen C-segment hatch will offer petrol, diesel and 100 percent electric powertrains, on Group PSA’s new CMP platform,”

It's not yet clear whether that means the next-generation Citroën C4 or a completely new name, but at least we know that the French manufacturer is going to challenge Volkswagen ID.3 and Nissan LEAF in Europe.

More from PSA Group

next generation opel astra 2021 electrified Next Generation Opel Astra Coming In 2021, Electrified Version Too
psa group showcase production of drive units in france video PSA Group Showcases Production Of Drive Units In France: Video

PSA already announced f ew all-electric models based on the e-CMP with a 50 kWh battery:

Source: carscoops.com