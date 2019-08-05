Would this convertible Tesla make your wishlist?
Check out this slickly redesigned Tesla Model S 2-door convertible. Would this be the open-top car of your dreams? We'd prefer the upcoming Tesla Roadster in convertible form over this Model S, but if space within is a priority, then perhaps this Model S would be your choice.
Ever wonder what a 2-door Model S convertible might look like? Well, wonder no more. From the same renderer who redid the Jaguar I-Pace comes this 2-door Model S convertible and we must admit we quite like it, provided no top is your sort of thing.
Grab a look at the video and then let us know what you think in comments of this topless model S.
Video description via TheSketchMonkey on YouTube:
What would the Tesla Model S look like as a two door convertible? Introducing the Tesla Model S Convertible, the perfect California cruiser.