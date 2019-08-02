Here is a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China as of the end of July. The plant is closer and closer to being ready and as we can see, there is not much heavy equipment left on site.

Most of the interesting stuff now happens inside. Tesla reportedly is training technicians and in August will send a team from Fremont to teach new employees about building the Tesla Model 3.

Once the facility is completed within maybe 2 months, and after installation of all the production lines, the ramp-up of the production should begin by the end of 2019.

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: Substation cap\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai In the last few days of July, the substation of the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory appeared to have been capped. The technicians who had just recruited were receiving training. In early August, Tesla headquarters will also send people to the Shanghai factory in China to teach. Everything is on schedule.

