Tesla enters the final 2 months of construction of the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.
Here is a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China as of the end of July. The plant is closer and closer to being ready and as we can see, there is not much heavy equipment left on site.
Most of the interesting stuff now happens inside. Tesla reportedly is training technicians and in August will send a team from Fremont to teach new employees about building the Tesla Model 3.
Once the facility is completed within maybe 2 months, and after installation of all the production lines, the ramp-up of the production should begin by the end of 2019.
Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube:
Substation cap\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai
In the last few days of July, the substation of the Tesla Shanghai Super Factory appeared to have been capped. The technicians who had just recruited were receiving training. In early August, Tesla headquarters will also send people to the Shanghai factory in China to teach. Everything is on schedule.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future