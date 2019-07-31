The Tesla Model X P100D is really in a class of its own when it comes to high-performance SUVs. This is especially true when considering its all-electric powertrain. Few family-haulers of any type can even come close to matching its instant acceleration and ridiculous drag strip times.

However, the Lamborghini Urus has surely given the Model X a run for its money in the past. This is to be expected since it starts at over $200,000 and is produced by one of the world's leading supercar makers. We've seen the Urus top the Model X, though more recently, the Model X "Raven" prevailed.

Let's take a look at the specs:

Lamborghini Urus

4.0-liter BiTurbo

650 horsepower

0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds

Tesla Model X P100D

Dual-motor electric

610 horsepower

0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds

