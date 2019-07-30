The Fast Lane Car bought a Tesla Model 3 back in April. It seems like it was forever ago, but they really haven't had the car very long. The idea was to buy it and review the heck out of it in a series they call "Thrifty 3." It resulted in some great content right away, until the car was in a minor fender bender not long after taking ownership.

Most of the Thrifty 3 series turned into videos about the Model 3's messy repair situation. To make a long story short, it took forever and was quite expensive. Fortunately, after three months, the guys at TFLcar got their Tesla back. We were excited since we thought this would mean more Model 3 video content.

Or not ...

Just about as quick as the Model 3 returned from its lengthy repair, TFLcar decided to trade it in. Why did they get rid of it? What did they get instead?

Check out the video for all the interesting details. Then let us know what you think in the comment section below.

