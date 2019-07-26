The Italian plug-in electric market, fueled by incentives introduced earlier this year, is quickly expanding. In June, sales amounted to 1,849 at 1.1% market share.

During the first half of this year, sales increased by 74% to 7,519 at 0.7% market share, which is expected to move up towards an average of 1% by the end of 2019.

Incentive to buy a BEV or PHEV is respectively €4,000 or €1,500 (€6,000 or €2,500 if an old car is scrapped).

Italy is also another European market where BEVs take a dominant position - 79% share for BEVs in June speaks for itself.

Plug-in electric car sales in Italy - June 2019

Renault ZOE continues to be the top-selling model in Italy with 1,332 new registrations during H1 2019, followed by the Tesla Model 3 with 958.

The next two positions are kind of surprising - first the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid (906) is just behind the Model 3 and smart fortwo EQ (707) is also not too far away. The answer could be the love of small cars, which is a good sign for the upcoming Fiat 500 Electric.

Source: EV Sales Blog