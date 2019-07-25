Hide press release Show press release



All-New Nissan Leaf launch Brings World-Class Innovation To Electricity Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 23rd July 2019 – Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM), today launched the 100% electric, quiet and powerful All-New Nissan LEAF (CBU Japan). Bringing the world's number-one selling electric vehicle (EV) to Malaysian customers.

"Available in a single high-spec premium grade, the All-New Nissan LEAF is technologically advanced, contemporary is its design, it enjoys strong driving range and is extremely fun to drive. It's SIMPLY AMAZING", said ETCM Sales & Marketing Director, Christopher Tan.

The 100% electric and zero emission All-New Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's approach to changing the way cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

"The introduction of the second generation of the world's best-selling electric vehicle marks the next step in Nissan's commitment to accelerate electrification across the region. More than 400,000 customers worldwide have chosen the Nissan LEAF. It is a testament to Nissan's vision for the future of mobility, which we believe will help move people to a better world - a world that is more electric, more connected and more autonomous. And we believe that the All-New Nissan LEAF will transform the way Malaysians drive and live", said Vincent Wijnen, Senior Vice President, Nissan Asia & Oceania.

The three aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility exemplified by the All-New Nissan LEAF are Nissan Intelligent Power, Nissan Intelligent Driving and Nissan Intelligent Integration.

Nissan Intelligent Power

The new e-powertrain in the All-New Nissan LEAF generates maximum power of 150PS (110kW) and 320Nm of torque providing instant acceleration (0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds), and a top speed of 155km/h (electronically limited). Additionally, the Nissan LEAF's battery pack sits low in the chassis for a lower centre of gravity that allows better road-hugging handling and stability at greater cornering speeds, making this new generation of the world's most popular electric vehicle extremely fun to drive.

Range, Battery and Charging

Most Malaysians don't even drive 200km per day, and the All-New Nissan LEAF with its new 40kWh lithium-ion battery, has a driving range of 311km on a full-charge based on the ECE R101 New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test cycle, easily exceeding the daily driving needs for the majority of buyers.

The Nissan LEAF battery pack has been developed in-house, rigorously tested and has an extraordinary record of reliability. With zero battery recalls across the combined 10 billion kilometres Nissan LEAF's sold globally have covered. Additionally, the Nissan LEAF undergoes some of the most rigorous quality and durability tests, including a flood test and thunderbolt test.

Electric vehicle chargers are weatherproof and are specifically designed to protect both the vehicle and humans from electrical shock, which means that charging the All-New Nissan LEAF can be safely performed even in the rain.

The All-New Nissan LEAF comes standard with a 6.6kW (Type1) Wall Box Charger that takes approximately seven hours to fully charge, with no more need to visit petrol stations. Charging overnight is the most popular option for EV owners as they can easily plug-in when they return home. Then wake up every morning, fully charged, ready to go.

With a 50kW CHAdeMO quick charger, the All-New Nissan LEAF is fully charged up in approximately 60 minutes. Currently, CHAdeMO quick charges are available free-of-charge at ABB Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Subang Jaya (Selangor), Nichicon (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Bandar Baru Bangi (Selangor) and PLUS Ayer Keroh R&R, Malacca (southbound).

Additionally, Nissan LEAF owners can drop by any of 17 ETCM locations nationwide for free usage of a 6.6kW Wall Box Charger. Plans are also underway to have chargers available in more ETCM locations in the future.

Nissan Intelligent Driving

Equipped with the world's first e-Pedal, it transforms the way people drive. e-Pedal allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate, and stop using just one pedal by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are automatically applied, bringing the car to a complete stop. An innovation that helps reduce the need to move from one pedal to the other, making driving simpler and more engaging.

Nissan Intelligent Integration

Integration goes beyond what's in the vehicle; the All-New Nissan LEAF is a mobile power source thanks to its bi-directional charging capabilities. This means that, in future, Nissan LEAF owners will be able to use the vehicle to share energy stored in its battery with their home, business or even community.

Whilst bi-directional charging is still a relatively new technology in Malaysia, Nissan & ETCM are actively working with charging partners both internationally and locally, as well as various stakeholders in the energy, government and business sectors in order to realise the benefit of this technology for Malaysian consumers.

Another key benefit of the All-New Nissan LEAF for modern consumers is that the vehicle sends zero emissions into the atmosphere and is environmentally friendly. Air pollution is the highest environmental consumer concern in Asia-Pacific, with 85% of people extremely or very concerned about this issue1. Thus, electric vehicles with zero-emissions and virtually silent operations, present a viable solution for owners to help do their part for an improved urban future.

The All-New Nissan LEAF's design includes a low, sleek profile that gives a sharp, dynamic look. Along with excellent aerodynamics (Cd 0.28), the styling – from the sleek silhouette to the vehicle's ‘cool tech attitude' – evokes the exhilaration of driving an EV.

The signature features of the All-New Nissan LEAF are the new Diamond Inspired Holographic Grille, Boomerang LED Daytime Running Lights, Headlamps and Rear Combination Lamps, Iconic Two-Tone ‘Floating' Roof and 17-inch Diamond Cut ‘Turbine' Alloy Wheels.

The driver centric designed interior boasts a Sporty Flat-Bottom Leather Steering Wheel with control switches, the 7" multi-info display meter and luxurious Leather Alcantara appointed seats for a premium, supremely quiet ambience. The Nissan LEAF also comes with a flexible cargo space of 435 litres (VDA). With the seats down, it expands to 1,176 litres (VDA) of available storage. Additionally, the Climate Control Timer can be programmed to a specific time to help keep the All-New Nissan LEAF cool and comfortable even before the driver enters the vehicle, making every journey even more relaxed and enjoyable.

The All-New Nissan LEAF is also packed with various Nissan Safety Shield technologies that are always looking out for you by monitoring, responding and protecting to help keep you and your passenger's safe, including:

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)

Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) with Moving Object Detection (I-MOD)

Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)

Intelligent Ride Control

Intelligent Trace Control

Hill Start Assist

Vehicle Dynamic Control

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BA)

Electronic Braking Distribution

The Nissan LEAF is also equipped with 6 SRS Airbags and was awarded with a maximum 5-star safety rating in JNCAP2 (Japan New Car Assessment Program).

The All-New Nissan LEAF comes with new vibrant and exciting colours;



Exclusive Two-Tone Exterior Colour Body Pearl White Magnetic Red Roof Deep Blue Pearl Super Black

Single Tone Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Super Black Gun Metal Grey Deep Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Graphite Black Stone Grey

All-New Nissan LEAF Official Price RM188,888

* Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road price with 10% Sales Tax, without insurance & valid for private individual registration

All-New Nissan LEAF Subscription Program 3 Years Contract RM3,500 /month

* Peninsular Malaysia only, without insurance & valid for private individual registration

To reduce range anxiety, ETCM has introduced an exclusive New Nissan LEAF Owners Privilege program. This program allows new Nissan LEAF owners to enjoy complimentary twenty three days a year* usage of the Nissan X-Trail SUV, Nissan Serena MPV or Nissan Navara Pick-up for your other travelling needs, during the first three years of ownership. New Nissan LEAF owners may apply for the complimentary vehicle usage through www.nissan.com.my or Nissan Customer Care Centre Hotline at 1800 88 3838 (select option 3).

The All-New Nissan LEAF will make its appearance at selected Nissan showrooms on 27th to 28th July 2019, and members of the public are invited to experience an electrifying drive in the 100% electric, quiet and powerful All-New Nissan LEAF.

Date Region Venue







27th – 28th July, (10am – 8pm)





Central ETCM Glenmarie ETCM Petaling Jaya ETCM Jalan Raja Laut ETCM Klang Northern ETCM Butterworth ETCM Bayan Lepas Southern ETCM Johor Jaya East Coast ETCM Kuantan

All terms and conditions apply.