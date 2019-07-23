Xpeng Motors is boasting that its all-electric Xpeng G3 scored the highest result of 92.2% in Chinese C-NCAP safety test, reportedly 8.6% above the next electric car.

The 5-star result with the high percentage rating is heavily related to the set of active safety features, which had a role also in the case of Tesla Model 3 tested by Euro NCAP in Europe.

"The G3 smart EV SUV achieved a 5-star standard safety rating, and was among the first batch of new energy vehicles received 5-star rating by C-NCAP after it released new rules in line with international standards. C-NCAP released the new version of its regulations in 2018, adding safety evaluation standards for pure electric vehicles, and performance evaluations for active safety functions."