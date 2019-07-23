But since the rules are new, we need to give others time to adjust safety packages.
Xpeng Motors is boasting that its all-electric Xpeng G3 scored the highest result of 92.2% in Chinese C-NCAP safety test, reportedly 8.6% above the next electric car.
The 5-star result with the high percentage rating is heavily related to the set of active safety features, which had a role also in the case of Tesla Model 3 tested by Euro NCAP in Europe.
"The G3 smart EV SUV achieved a 5-star standard safety rating, and was among the first batch of new energy vehicles received 5-star rating by C-NCAP after it released new rules in line with international standards. C-NCAP released the new version of its regulations in 2018, adding safety evaluation standards for pure electric vehicles, and performance evaluations for active safety functions."
"According to the official C-NCAP results, the G3 received 96.50% in passenger safety and 94.09% in active safety, both the highest rankings among electric vehicles in this latest safety evaluation by the Chinese authority.
In C-NCAP's most stringent 64-kilometer offset collision, the G3 received the highest score of 19.758 among all types of vehicles. In addition, the G3's active safety system has gone through over 3,000 hours of data acquisition. The road test for its automatic emergency braking function recorded zero malfunctions in every 150,000 km."
As C-NCAP is now using new rules, more and more manufacturers will probably add active safety features as standard to gain better results.
After all, the best safety feature is to avoid the crash entirely.
GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xpeng G3 2019 version obtained the highest total score of 92.2% among electric vehicles in the latest China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) safety test, according to official results announced on 13 July.
"The C-NCAP results are a strong endorsement of Xpeng's in-house R&D, safety design and quality control capability," said Xpeng Motors Chairman & CEO He Xiaopeng. "The new C-NCAP regulations are the most stringent yet for EVs, but the G3 has matched or exceeded these standards, rating it the safest electric vehicle in the China market."
The G3's comprehensive active and passive safety features are supported by its strong body architecture, with 70% of the vehicle body made of high-strength steel (including 6.7% ultra-high strength steel and 1500MPa 7.5% thermoformed steel), creating a rigid safety cage to withstand collisions from different directions. This architecture can quickly disperse collision forces through various nodes, effectively reducing locally concentrated force to help prevent the vehicle body crumpling in a collision.
During the R&D phase, Xpeng conducted five rounds of safety tests on the G3, including 63 vehicle collisions and 40 sliding tests to cover a full range of collision scenarios. The G3 also went through more than 1,000 structural optimization simulations in the R&D phase, taking more than 30,000 hours. Additionally, the G3 has the following active safety systems:
- Forward collision warning (FCW)
- Automatic emergency brake (AEB) with pedestrian protection
- Lane departure warning (LDW)
- Intelligent speed limit assist (SLA)
- Blind spot detection (BSD)
- Lane change alert (LCA)
- Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA)
- MSB electric seatbelt (with collision warning）