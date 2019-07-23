We've seen Tesla fan and YouTuber Bjørn Nyland test the towing prowess of the Tesla Model X many times. This is because people typically buy SUVs for towing and the Model X has been rated to tow since the beginning.

Based on U.S. regulations, the Model X it can pull ~5,000 pounds. However, as CEO Elon Musk has pointed out, Tesla vehicles can tow much more than competing models, though we don't suggest you push the limits.

There have been questions about whether or not the Model 3 can tow since the beginning. Of course, it CAN tow. Many cars that aren't officially rated or equipped to tow can still tow, but it's not wise to tow with a vehicle that isn't SUPPOSED to tow based on regulations.

Back in May, we reported that a tow hitch was added as an option in Tesla's online Design Studio for the Model 3 in Europe. It's only available when placing an order for a new Model 3, and there's no option to retrofit an existing Model 3 with the tow hitch at a Tesla Service center. It is rated at ~2,000 pounds. Previous to this information, Musk stated that both the Model 3 and the Model Y would be able to tow.

Thus far, we haven't heard anything else official about the status of Model 3 towing in the U.S., however, we're confident that it's coming eventually. At any rate, Nyland has his Model 3 set up for the task to give us an idea of how it performs.

Check out the video and leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.