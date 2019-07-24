Here is our updated comparison of plug-in hybrid cars (with an internal combustion engine on-board) available in the U.S. as of July 2019.

The new edition contains mostly minor price changes as well as the removal of some models (usually outgoing). The number of PHEVs decreased to about 30 models/versions.

Below we attached a comparison in the form of a table as well as charts, sorted by range and by price. Each position is a separate model (or version if there are differences in range or powertrain).

Plug-In Hybrid Cars Compared By Range, U.S. – July 22, 2019

Most plug-in hybrids can go between 15-50 miles (EPA) in all-electric mode.

Plug-In Hybrid Cars Compared By Price, U.S. – July 22, 2019

The plug-in hybrid market seems to be occupied mostly by the various premium brands, which translates to higher average prices. After deducting the federal tax credit we see several PHEVs with starting prices around $22,000-$30,000.

*some models estimated