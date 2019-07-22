This is how the Gigafactory 3 looks after about six months of construction.

During the past week, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China got enriched with doors and windows, which together with other external work, gradually makes the factory look similar to the render.

A few shots show also the progressing installation of the internal infrastructure.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(July 19 2019)

The final closure of the Gigafactory 3 façade and the installation of doors and windows,It indicates that the tesla G3 will soon begin to install equipment such as auto robots.

00:28 Rapid installation of internal infrastructure

01:30 Will soon complete the installation of doors and windows

02:23 Start to organize the surrounding areas of the plant

03:44 More operating platforms around the plant

05:08 Overlooking the factory at a height of 200 meters

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:

  • location: Shanghai, China
  • wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
  • construction was started in January 2019
  • initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
  • production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
  • an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
  • expected total investment: about $2 billion
  • purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
  • battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
  • expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future