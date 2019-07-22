During the past week, the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China got enriched with doors and windows, which together with other external work, gradually makes the factory look similar to the render.

A few shots show also the progressing installation of the internal infrastructure.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(July 19 2019) The final closure of the Gigafactory 3 façade and the installation of doors and windows,It indicates that the tesla G3 will soon begin to install equipment such as auto robots. 00:28 Rapid installation of internal infrastructure 01:30 Will soon complete the installation of doors and windows 02:23 Start to organize the surrounding areas of the plant 03:44 More operating platforms around the plant 05:08 Overlooking the factory at a height of 200 meters

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: