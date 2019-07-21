This crazy tuned Nissan 370Z twin-turbo boasts some 950 horsepower, so the stock Tesla Model 3 shouldn't stand a chance against it. Even the video uploader admits that the Model 3 is wildly out of its league here.

Regardless, it's still an interesting race to watch, though a bit unfair. According to the video uploader, the next step will be to get a Tesla Model S P100D to go up against this 370Z. That may well be a fairer match up. However, this tuned Nissan is a beast, so even the Model S may not be its match.

Garb a look at the video. The racing action starts just after the 2-minute mark. Even though the Model 3 is way down on power compared to the 370Z, it actually keeps pace better than you might expect.

Video description via Sam CarLegion on YouTube: