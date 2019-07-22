What's weirder than weird? This...

Tesla Sentry Mode captures some highly unusual moments. This is an extremely weird one where attempted forced entry is caught on video.

It's impossible to determine what's really going on here, but to us it appears as though the two individuals are attempting to enter the car via the rear door. In order to do so, some special kitchen utensils are required.

However, try as they might, entry is not gained before the Tesla owner leaves the scene.

Are the keys locked inside? Is this how the pair typically open the door? Was the car recently damaged and now the doors won't open? We honestly don't know, but kitchen utensils are probably not recommended for opening stuck doors.

Video description via Amin Wahi Anwar on YouTube: