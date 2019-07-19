Each year, Good Design Australia conducts its Good Design Awards. The organization was founded in 1958 with a goal to promote good design and emphasize its impact on multiple facets of life. It provides recognition and awards for good products in many different industries. In turn, this helps push companies to create better, safer products.

This year — at the 61st annual Good Design Awards — the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric earned the top award for the Automotive and Transport product category as a whole. It's important to note that not only was it compared against multiple vehicles, it also faced rivals like the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan LEAF.

Judges for the awards have a strict set of criteria by which to evaluate products. In summary, a winning product must have a good overall design, while proving Design Innovation and Design Impact. Automotive journalist and Good Design Awards judge Samantha Stevens shared:

“The Kona Electric answers a complex series of questions simply. This is the essence of good design. Hyundai’s innovative EV established itself as the unanimous best-in-class, from an amazingly innovative field that featured extravagant supercars, as well as capable immediate competitors the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf. The Kona Electric impressed by making a big-picture social, commercial and environmental impact, as well as by getting the details right, such as the soft surround light for the charging socket ... "

Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer JW Lee was enamored with the Kona Electric's overall win. He exclaimed: