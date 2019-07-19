The European division of Toyota announced today that the 2019 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (aka Toyota Prime) has improved the passenger capacity from 4 to 5 seats.

The 5th seat was announced in the U.S. earlier this year.

"The New Prius Plug-in Hybrid has much improved functionality, now includes seating for 5 passengers, changing from the rear two-seat configuration to a third middle seat, whilst delivering high levels of comfort."

The other changes are improved interior, new exterior color metallic black color‘ galaxy black’ and new 17’’ alloy wheels:

"In addition to improvements to the seating capacity, the New Prius Plug-in Hybrid levelled-up the trim execution with all black interior accents replacing the white accents. The use of a new fabric also offers a higher sensory quality feel to the interior. Besides all to these interior improvements, the exterior has been upgraded. The new Prius Plug-in Hybrid will be available in a new metallic black colour ‘galaxy black’ and new 17’’ alloy wheels will now be offered as an option."

There is no word about changes to batteries, all-electric range or performance. Toyota says that the Prius Plug-In has 45 km (28 miles) of all-electric range (EPA says 40 km / 25 miles).

Toyota sold only 1,100 Prius Plug-In in Europe during the first half of 2019, which represents 0.2% of overall volume, dominated by conventional hybrids.