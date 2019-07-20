Volvo Buses recently won one of the greatest electric bus orders in Europe for 160 vehicles that will enter service in the Gothenburg area (Gothenburg, Mölndal and Partille) in Sweden.

Initially, the order was only for 30 buses, but Västtrafik decided to order an optional 130 more. Together with the previously ordered 60, the company will operate 220 by the end of 2020.

"The agreement worth SEK 8 billion was awarded to the transport company Transdev. Västtrafik's largest procurement of bus traffic ever includes 30 new electric buses. In the procurement, there were also options for another 130 electric buses, which Västtrafik decided to trigger at the signing of the agreement."

220 electric buses will be the largest EV bus fleet in Sweden. With more three-digit orders also in other countries, it seems that the European market is entering a higher electric bus gear this year.

Lars Backström, CEO of Västtrafik said: