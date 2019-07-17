This is probably the only way to embrace the whole view.
Tesla enthusiasts never cease to amaze us with their frequent high-quality video reports from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone.
Here is a video with a panoramic view of the site. You can take a closer look at the layout of the factory at this website with 360° panorama images here.
The most important thing is the progress of the installation of production, which for obvious reason is hidden from the eyes of outsiders.
At the earliest, production of the base Tesla Model 3 will start in a few months.
Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube:
July site panorama picture recording image\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂
The panoramic picture taken with the last video, I made it on a panoramic website in China. If you are interested, you can go and see, through the 360 panorama, you will have a clearer understanding of the site layout, I will put the URL The link is below.
Here is the image obtained through the screen, the effect is not good, please forgive me!
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in first phase and 500,000 per year in the future