Tesla enthusiasts never cease to amaze us with their frequent high-quality video reports from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone.

Here is a video with a panoramic view of the site. You can take a closer look at the layout of the factory at this website with 360° ​​panorama images here.

The most important thing is the progress of the installation of production, which for obvious reason is hidden from the eyes of outsiders.

At the earliest, production of the base Tesla Model 3 will start in a few months.

Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube: July site panorama picture recording image\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂 The panoramic picture taken with the last video, I made it on a panoramic website in China. If you are interested, you can go and see, through the 360 ​​panorama, you will have a clearer understanding of the site layout, I will put the URL The link is below.

Here is the image obtained through the screen, the effect is not good, please forgive me!

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: