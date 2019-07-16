Audi has received much praise over the years for its advanced "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system. However, the all-new e-tron SUV is the company's first attempt at Electric Quattro (e-Quattro). In fact, the Audi e-tron is only available in an all-wheel-drive configuration, which just makes sense when it comes to EVs.

Aside from the issue of affordability, there is arguably no reason that an electric car — and especially a luxury electric SUV — should be without all-wheel drive.

As we've stated multiple times in the past, modern technologies like the latest in traction control mate remarkably well with the instant torque that an electric powertrain provides. This concept is further accelerated through the use of all-wheel drive. This is due in part to the car's low, balanced center of gravity from its "skateboard" battery pack, in addition to intricate control of each axle and wheel.

To get a better idea of how Audi went about designing and implementing its e-Quattro system, check out the video above. Audi engineer Moritz Reiff talks about testing the vehicle, as well as the goal of achieving the utmost efficiency while still providing the stability and agility of such systems in traditional cars. While EV features like instant torque can help overall, they also present design challenges.

