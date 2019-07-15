The Taycan. Soul, electrified.

Porsche turns up the pace of marketing the Taycan as the unveiling is getting closer and closer. Here is a new ad/teaser called "Hey Electricity, get ready for the Taycan."

Porsche pretends to make the Taycan compelling and mentions "numb" electricity that will "feel again". The video ends with:

"The first all-electric Porsche. Coming soon."

"The Taycan. Soul, electrified."

And the video description adds:

"Some romantic gestures are bigger than others. Can’t wait for our next date."

Porsche Taycan

video porsche taycan appearance formula e Porsche Taycan Takes To The Track At Formula E Finale: Video
porsche taycan goodwood festival of speed Porsche Taycan Prototype Impresses Us With Silence At Goodwood: Video

Below we gathered most of the things known or expected about the Taycan:

  • public unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019
  • more than 20,000 pre-orders
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds ("more than a dozen 0-62mph standing starts with no fall-off in power", "at least four 0-124mph runs without degradation")
  • top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph) ("It will maintain its top speed "for longer than you could drive at that speed on any public road")
  • range to be above 500 km (311 miles) NEDC
  • rumors about 90 kWh battery
  • over 600 PS of power
  • 800 V system voltage
  • battery recharge in just 4 minutes to replenish 100 (62 miles) according to NEDC
  • 10-80% recharge in around 20 minutes
  • rumors about three-phase 22 kW on-board charger (in Europe)
  • production target of Taycan and/or derivatives at 40,000 per year

Porsche Taycan

more details on porsche taycan spill after initial media test rides More Details On Porsche Taycan Spill After Initial Media Test Rides
porsche taycan is completing its final test drives videos Porsche Taycan Is Completing Its Final Test Drives: Videos