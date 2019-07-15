The Taycan. Soul, electrified.
Porsche turns up the pace of marketing the Taycan as the unveiling is getting closer and closer. Here is a new ad/teaser called "Hey Electricity, get ready for the Taycan."
Porsche pretends to make the Taycan compelling and mentions "numb" electricity that will "feel again". The video ends with:
"The first all-electric Porsche. Coming soon."
"The Taycan. Soul, electrified."
And the video description adds:
"Some romantic gestures are bigger than others. Can’t wait for our next date."
Below we gathered most of the things known or expected about the Taycan:
- public unveiling at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019
- more than 20,000 pre-orders
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds ("more than a dozen 0-62mph standing starts with no fall-off in power", "at least four 0-124mph runs without degradation")
- top speed of over 250 km/h (155 mph) ("It will maintain its top speed "for longer than you could drive at that speed on any public road")
- range to be above 500 km (311 miles) NEDC
- rumors about 90 kWh battery
- over 600 PS of power
- 800 V system voltage
- battery recharge in just 4 minutes to replenish 100 (62 miles) according to NEDC
- 10-80% recharge in around 20 minutes
- rumors about three-phase 22 kW on-board charger (in Europe)
- production target of Taycan and/or derivatives at 40,000 per year