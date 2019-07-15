Porsche turns up the pace of marketing the Taycan as the unveiling is getting closer and closer. Here is a new ad/teaser called "Hey Electricity, get ready for the Taycan."

Porsche pretends to make the Taycan compelling and mentions "numb" electricity that will "feel again". The video ends with:

"The first all-electric Porsche. Coming soon." "The Taycan. Soul, electrified."

And the video description adds:

"Some romantic gestures are bigger than others. Can’t wait for our next date."

Below we gathered most of the things known or expected about the Taycan: