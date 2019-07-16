EV West converts classic cars to electric drive and drives ones itself too. Here is the story of its Volkswagen Bus, which rusted a little bit from spending decades out of the road.

After equipping it with an electric motor and 60 kWh battery from Tesla/Panasonic (the 18650 used in Model S/Model X), the range turned out to be surprising 220-240 miles (354-386 km).

"During Jonny Smith's visit to EV West, he was clearly very happy to drive a converted early Model VW bus"

The electric Volkswagen Bus is quite busy on its second-life retirement as EV West already clocked some 20,000 miles (32,000 km).

Those who would prefer the modern version need to wait a couple more years for the Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ scheduled for release in 2022.