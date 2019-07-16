It's equipped with 60 kWh of Tesla batteries and already covered 20,000 miles.
EV West converts classic cars to electric drive and drives ones itself too. Here is the story of its Volkswagen Bus, which rusted a little bit from spending decades out of the road.
After equipping it with an electric motor and 60 kWh battery from Tesla/Panasonic (the 18650 used in Model S/Model X), the range turned out to be surprising 220-240 miles (354-386 km).
"During Jonny Smith's visit to EV West, he was clearly very happy to drive a converted early Model VW bus"
The electric Volkswagen Bus is quite busy on its second-life retirement as EV West already clocked some 20,000 miles (32,000 km).
Those who would prefer the modern version need to wait a couple more years for the Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ scheduled for release in 2022.