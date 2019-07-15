Harley-Davidson LiveWire made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which goes on sale in August, was presented at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer has a hard nut to crack because it needs to figure out how to combine its brand and customer base with the new trend of electrification. The LiveWire could be a wire to connect the present and the future.

The design of the LiveWire is interesting, although we need to wait and see how the market will judge Harley-Davidson's first EV when the first examples will hit the market in North America and Western Europe in the fall of 2019.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

harley davidson livewire to get 500 kwh electrify america credit Harley-Davidson LiveWire To Get 500 kWh Electrify America Credit
harley to add fake sound to livewire electric motorcycle Harley To Add Fake Sound To Livewire Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson LiveWire specs:

  • range around 95 miles (152 km) of combined stop-and-go and highway driving or 146 miles (235 km) of city driving
  • 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 3 seconds
  • 80% fast charging takes around 40 minutes
  • standard charging overnight using on-board Level 1 charger (up to 13 miles range per hour)
Harley-Davidson Livewire
7 Photos
Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire Harley-Davidson Livewire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America
6 Photos
Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America Harley-Davidson LiveWire charging at Electrify America