Aston Martin Rapide E was one of several upcoming electric cars presented on the track at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Just like the Porsche Taycan, it glides silently and effortlessly, but that's how electric cars work.

While more about the Rapide E can be found in the Fully Charged episode, we wonder about the next model from the British brand, which - if built from the ground up - will enable Aston to fully utilize an EV's potential.