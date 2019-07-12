The drive from Mexico City to Acapulco is about 480 km (~300 miles). According to Google Maps, it should take less than five hours to complete the trip.

Can an EV like the Tesla Model 3 easily make it? Is there a need to stop and charge? If so, what's the situation with charging infrastructure? Superchargers? Finally, how long does a trip like this take in a Tesla? (warning: spoiler below)

YouTubers AutoDinámico set out to answer the above questions. As you can tell — whether or not you speak Spanish — they appear to be having a ton of fun along the way.

Check it out and then share your insight with us in the comments section below.